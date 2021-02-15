JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 2,026 Price Target for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,833.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,750.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45. RELX PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 70.12%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.