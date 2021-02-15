Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UMICY opened at $14.34 on Friday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

