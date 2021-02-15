Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bodycote from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

