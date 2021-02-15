CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

