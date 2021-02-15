Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of ESTE opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $439.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

