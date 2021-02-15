High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in January

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of PCF stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 6,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $57,303.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock worth $239,586 over the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.49% of High Income Securities Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.