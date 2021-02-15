Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 310,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ opened at $11.27 on Monday. Artius Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

