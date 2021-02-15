Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in January

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Pushpay stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

