Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of WTS opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

