BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $158.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.