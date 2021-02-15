Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

