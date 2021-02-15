Analysts Set Expectations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $45.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

