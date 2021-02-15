AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANAB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

