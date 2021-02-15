Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allogene is focused on developing allogenic CAR T therapies for treating cancer, especially hematologic indications with high unmet need. The company has three promising CAR T Cell product candidates in clinical stage of development. Collaboration with Servier helps share development cost related to two candidates. Multiple study data readouts and regulatory activities are lined up for 2021, which could be important catalysts for the stock. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. With no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are several years away from commercialization. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has an encouraging record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

