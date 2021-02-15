Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.81.

RARE opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

