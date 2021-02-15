Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ET opened at $6.82 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
