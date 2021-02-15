Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAH opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.