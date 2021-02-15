H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

HEO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

CVE HEO opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$235.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

In related news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,955,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,869,366.19.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

