Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $267.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $242.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.63.

LH stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $242.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

