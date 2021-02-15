DA Davidson Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Underperform

DA Davidson cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,639 shares of company stock valued at $454,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.