Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.54 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

