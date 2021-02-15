Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mastech Digital in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
