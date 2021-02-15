Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mastech Digital in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

MHH opened at $16.17 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

