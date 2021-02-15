Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,940.30 ($38.42).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,722 ($35.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. Persimmon Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,740.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,622.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

