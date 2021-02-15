Barclays Raises Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,347 ($17.60) on Thursday. Dunelm Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,305.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.
About Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.