Barclays Raises Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,347 ($17.60) on Thursday. Dunelm Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,305.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L)’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

