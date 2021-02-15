Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $10.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $242.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $159.50 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.23.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

