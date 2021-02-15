Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

