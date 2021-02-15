O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $555.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.38.

ORLY opened at $433.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

