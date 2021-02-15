Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Up 48.9% in January

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 14th total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,161,567.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $84.04 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

