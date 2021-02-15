Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 50.0%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,687,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xtreme Fighting Championships stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

