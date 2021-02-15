Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.09 ($55.40).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €43.03 ($50.62) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

