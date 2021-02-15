QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QIAGEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,120,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

