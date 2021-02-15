Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OVV opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

