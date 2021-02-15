Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LPX opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

