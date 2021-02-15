Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

