Oppenheimer Comments on Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equinix in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.23 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.47 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $709.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $717.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

