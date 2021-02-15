Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

