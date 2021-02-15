Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,815 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,300.60 ($16.99) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,998.59 ($26.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,332.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.34%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.