GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

GDDY opened at $85.75 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

