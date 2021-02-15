Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.75 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

