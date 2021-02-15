Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

