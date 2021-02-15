Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.34 ($6.29).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.