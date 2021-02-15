Head-To-Head Review: TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) vs. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TheMaven and Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50 Discovery 2 10 7 0 2.26

Discovery has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential downside of 32.85%. Given Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than TheMaven.

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TheMaven and Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Discovery $11.14 billion 2.11 $2.07 billion $3.69 12.95

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Discovery 13.36% 20.76% 7.06%

Summary

Discovery beats TheMaven on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

