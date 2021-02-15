Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €157.26 and its 200-day moving average is €149.59.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

