Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 250,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,125.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.