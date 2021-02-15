L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

L’Oréal stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

