Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $52.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

