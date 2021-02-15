Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Grows By 76.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 111 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in 111 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

NASDAQ:YI opened at $23.07 on Monday. 111 has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.99 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.