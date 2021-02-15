Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 111.6% in January

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the January 14th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VRIG stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

