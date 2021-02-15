G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WILC stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

