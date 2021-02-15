Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.47.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.